Meteora Capital LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN)

Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 25.2% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 49,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Performance

MNTN traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.01. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $11.91.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.