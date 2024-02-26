Meteora Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR)

Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,589,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Complete Solaria as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

Complete Solaria Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CSLR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. 1,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Complete Solaria in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSLR

Complete Solaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.