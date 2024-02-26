Meteora Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR)

Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,589,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Complete Solaria as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.
Complete Solaria Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of CSLR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. 1,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
Complete Solaria Company Profile
Complete Solaria, Inc provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.
