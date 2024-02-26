Meteora Capital LLC Sells 16,791 Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Meteora Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,791 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BREZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.70. 862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

