Meteora Capital LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Meteora Capital LLC decreased its position in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC owned 2.19% of Evergreen worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergreen during the first quarter worth $460,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evergreen during the third quarter worth $637,000. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Evergreen during the second quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Evergreen during the second quarter worth $1,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Evergreen Stock Performance

Evergreen stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,258. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $122.84 million and a P/E ratio of 40.25. Evergreen Co. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

