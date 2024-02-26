Meteora Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Meteora Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC owned 0.79% of Rigel Resource Acquisition worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRAC. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Resource Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,585,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 326.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,718,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rigel Resource Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,460,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 53.7% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 611,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Rigel Resource Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.12. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,294. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $11.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

