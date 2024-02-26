MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 531 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.42. 306,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

