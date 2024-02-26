MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises about 3.0% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.72. 50,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,368. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $42.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

