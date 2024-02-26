MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 661.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.34. 37,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,309. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $120.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

