MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

Humana stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $365.69. The stock had a trading volume of 93,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,548. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

