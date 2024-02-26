MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052,558 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 9.3% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,704,000 after acquiring an additional 251,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after acquiring an additional 563,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after acquiring an additional 263,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after buying an additional 308,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.