MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 140.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.47.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $3.64 on Monday, hitting $315.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,078. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $338.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

