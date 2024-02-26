MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,839,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Nomura downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of TM stock traded up $3.17 on Monday, reaching $238.17. The stock had a trading volume of 88,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,336. The stock has a market cap of $322.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $132.35 and a 1 year high of $238.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.22.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

