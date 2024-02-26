Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,003 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Microchip Technology by 85.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 163,437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.06. 911,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

