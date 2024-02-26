Micron Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 139,225 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the average volume of 78,614 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,135,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,558,819. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $91.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,071,224.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,586,031 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.