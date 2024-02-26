Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 0.6% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 392.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %

PAUG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.73. 59,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

