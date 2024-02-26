Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,650,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,861,000 after acquiring an additional 99,684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.80. 3,097,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

