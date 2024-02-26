Milestone Asset Management LLC Invests $7.19 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 208,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July makes up about 2.5% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJUL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 10.1% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $283,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:BJUL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.43. 13,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $367.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

