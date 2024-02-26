Milestone Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Milestone Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDECFree Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December comprises 0.9% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,395 shares. The stock has a market cap of $725.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

