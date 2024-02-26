Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,388 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $569.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

