Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,592 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.