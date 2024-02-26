Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 334,054 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Milestone Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,054 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,320. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

