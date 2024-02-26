Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 5,040 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

BATS:PFEB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $33.73. 229,773 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

