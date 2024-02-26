Mina (MINA) Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Billion

Mina (MINA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002482 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $46.77 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,130,044,493 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,850,379 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,129,948,012.8400393 with 1,058,667,804.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.27954976 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $30,558,470.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

