Minot Capital LP Sells 249,413 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Minot Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249,413 shares during the period. Xperi makes up about 0.5% of Minot Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Minot Capital LP owned approximately 0.56% of Xperi worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,812,000 after purchasing an additional 367,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after buying an additional 239,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Xperi by 12.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,808,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after acquiring an additional 202,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Xperi by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of XPER stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,974. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. Xperi Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

