Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $7.88 on Monday. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $111,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,559 shares of company stock worth $1,780,064. 71.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

