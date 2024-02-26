MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 0.6 %

MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.23 million, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.16. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.0603 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

