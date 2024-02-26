Mizuho Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $275.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s current price.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.71.

Shares of PXD opened at $232.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

