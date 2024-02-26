Mizuho Increases Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $189.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CHRD. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Chord Energy stock opened at $159.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

