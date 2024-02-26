MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys New Position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UROY. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Royalty by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Royalty by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth $55,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Uranium Royalty from $6.20 to $6.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of UROY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 239,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,712. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

