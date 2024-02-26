MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $11.23 Million Stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,669 shares during the quarter. AltC Acquisition makes up about 3.2% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,491,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AltC Acquisition by 830.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,326,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 2,076,900 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,537,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after buying an additional 945,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,159,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,238,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALCC stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $10.60. 6,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,943. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.

AltC Acquisition Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

