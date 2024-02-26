MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $956,000 Stock Position in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC reduced its holdings in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,458 shares during the quarter. POET Technologies comprises 0.3% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in POET Technologies were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in POET Technologies by 112.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in POET Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in POET Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POET Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,776. POET Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

