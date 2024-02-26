Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives $33.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

Several brokerages have commented on MODN. BTIG Research lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $246,032.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $246,032.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at $591,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,926. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.51 million, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.96.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

