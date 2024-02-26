Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $318,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 273,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 53,964 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,017,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,275,000 after buying an additional 218,002 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 201,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,819. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Molson Coors Beverage

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.