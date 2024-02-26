Monero (XMR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $51.64 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. Monero has a market cap of $2.38 billion and $51.64 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $129.36 or 0.00237851 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,385.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.08 or 0.00500284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00130962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00050952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00146081 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00028940 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,402,890 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

