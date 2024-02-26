Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $61.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.73.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.29 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

