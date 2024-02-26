Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNST. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $55.45. 957,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,550. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.