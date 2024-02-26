Morse Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.79.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

