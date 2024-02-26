Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its position in Datadog by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $405,000. Oberndorf William E raised its holdings in Datadog by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 136,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,060,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $129.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.25 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

