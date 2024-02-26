Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 3,790 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $99.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

