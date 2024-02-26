MQS Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 396,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,820,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $876,892.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,078,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

FI traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.23. 224,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $151.72.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

