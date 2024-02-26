MQS Management LLC Buys 5,729 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 128.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

