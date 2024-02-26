MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 143.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.7 %

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $33.51. 251,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

