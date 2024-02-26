MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,865 Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 45,075 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 265,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.74. 4,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,209. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

