MQS Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MQS Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 122.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.17. 660,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,172,440. The company has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of -54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.09. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

