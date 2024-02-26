MQS Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

MQS Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 275.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on B. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Barnes Group Price Performance

NYSE:B traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.68. 25,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,932. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 117.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 206.46%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

