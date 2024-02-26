MQS Management LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Royal Gold by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Down 2.3 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.93.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

