MQS Management LLC Invests $489,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,037 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,671,073,000 after purchasing an additional 778,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $311,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $348,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.9 %

BBY stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,708. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

