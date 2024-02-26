MQS Management LLC Invests $535,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $91.74 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

