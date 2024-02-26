MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $15,561,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,204,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,557,183. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $121.95. 137,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

