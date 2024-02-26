MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,315 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Corteva by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after purchasing an additional 261,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Corteva by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,321 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Corteva by 29.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,570 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $54.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

